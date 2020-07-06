Chobani launches new charity yogurt to help food banks

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is releasing a new charity yogurt flavor to raise money for food banks, which have seen a sharp spike in demand with many Americans struggling to feed their families during the pandemic.
The new peanut butter and jelly Greek yogurt flavor, called the Food Bank Batch, will sell as a four-pack. All proceeds will go toward Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks. The product has already shipped to grocery stores and will be on sale from July through September, although it could potentially stay on shelves longer.
Chobani has already donated millions of its products to food banks around America since the pandemic began, including donations in the Magic Valley. The company donated a refrigerated truck to the Idaho Food Bank, too.
The yogurt giant’s Twin Falls research and development team has been working on the new charity flavor for two and a half months, Chobani President Peter McGuinness said, ever since the company started making food donations. Flavor developers were often working from home as they designed the product.
McGuiness said it normally takes about half a year for Chobani to create a new flavor.
“I think it’s a complete record in food making,” he said. “Two and a half months is pretty remarkable.”
The peanut butter and jelly yogurt is “nostalgic,” McGuinness said.
“It’s never been done before, there’s never been peanut butter and jelly in yogurt,” he said. “It tastes exactly like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich we grew up with. We’re super happy about it.”
This is the third time Chobani has launched a charity flavor. Back in 2018, the company unveiled a mixed berry Hero Batch yogurt which raised money for Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families with housing, meals and financial assistance.
Hero Batch was scheduled to stay in stores for about a year, but is still in stores two years later. The product has raised more than a million dollars for Operation Homefront.
This fall, the company released a milk-and-cookies-flavored Farmer Batch yogurt, which raises money for the American Farmland Trust, a group that strives to protect agricultural land from development by giving microgrants to farmers. Ten cents of each four-pack go toward the American Farmland Trust.
