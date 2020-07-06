Chobani launches new charity yogurt to help food banks

McGuiness said it normally takes about half a year for Chobani to create a new flavor.

“I think it’s a complete record in food making,” he said. “Two and a half months is pretty remarkable.”

The peanut butter and jelly yogurt is “nostalgic,” McGuinness said.

“It’s never been done before, there’s never been peanut butter and jelly in yogurt,” he said. “It tastes exactly like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich we grew up with. We’re super happy about it.”

This is the third time Chobani has launched a charity flavor. Back in 2018, the company unveiled a mixed berry Hero Batch yogurt which raised money for Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families with housing, meals and financial assistance.

Hero Batch was scheduled to stay in stores for about a year, but is still in stores two years later. The product has raised more than a million dollars for Operation Homefront.