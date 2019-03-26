OSLO, NORWAY — Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya has been named an honoree for the 2019 Oslo Business for Peace award.
The award is given to inspiring business leaders around the world who have accomplished extraordinary things and who shape society for the better with “businessworthy” values. The 2019 honorees include Ulukaya, GiftedMom co-founder Dr. Agbor Ashumanyi Ako and CTC (Committed to Good) founder Alice Laugher.
The Oslo Business for Peace award is in its tenth year. An award committee comprised of Nobel Laureates in peace and economics selected the three outstanding business leaders who receive this year’s accolade. This followed a global, bottom-up nomination process through Business for Peace’s partners; International Chamber of Commerce, Principles for Responsible Investment, United Nations Development Program and United Nations Global Compact.
“The 2019 Honourees have managed to create enterprises with a significant social impact, exemplifying outstanding business contributions to society. In a world of imbalance, they have taken the initiative to establish and grow businesses that offer opportunities to women, minorities, diverse and disadvantaged groups,” Business for Peace founder Per L. Saxegaard said in a statement.
Ulukaya founded Chobani, the Greek-yogurt maker that employs more than 2,000 people in its Twin Falls and New York factories. Thirty percent of Chobani employees are legally resettled immigrants and refugees.
Ulukaya, who was born in Turkey, has created a corporate culture in which everyone is welcome and has an opportunity to thrive; with innovative profit-sharing and parental leave programs. He has also taken a leadership role in the global business community to encourage action from the private sector to tackle the global refugee crisis.
“I’m very humbled by this honor,” Ulukaya said in a statement. “And I’m proud to accept it on behalf of the women and men of team Chobani. This new way of business–where companies focus on people and not just profits, try to make the world a little bit better–should be at the heart of every modern company.
“As CEOs we don’t need to have more, we need to do more,” he said. “When we see an injustice, we need to speak out. When we have tools and resources to solve problems, we have to use them.”
Ako is one of the co-founders of GiftedMom, a digital health platform based in Cameroon that gives pregnant women and mothers across Africa access to vital health information and care.
Laugher is the CEO of CTG, which provides employment and logistics services to development and relief programs in fragile and conflict-affected countries.
