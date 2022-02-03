Chobani enters two new food categories

TWIN FALLS — Keeping up with Chobani's new products has gotten increasingly more difficult the past few years.

In 2019, the food maker wanted to "upgrade" the refrigerated aisle with the launch of non-dairy oat milk, its first step outside of yogurt.

Since then, the company has released coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffee, probiotic drinks and paper-based yogurt cups.

On Thursday, Chobani announced two new creations: half-and-half and ultra-filtered milk.

“With our lactose-free, reduced sugar and protein-packed Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk, we’re making dairy accessible to more people and giving consumers a great option to trade up to a more advanced, functional and delicious product,” Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness said in a statement.

The product is ideal for cooking, baking and blending, according to the company. Chobani recommends using it for pancakes, smoothies, and homemade ice cream.

Available on shelves this month, the product comes in whole, reduced-fat 2%, fat-free, and chocolate.

Chobani Half & Half comes in plain and lactose-free options.

Both of the new products are made from locally sourced milk and come in paper-based packaging.

