Hamdi Ulukaya TED Talk

Hamdi Ulukaya speaks at the "TED2019: Bigger Than Us" conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, in April. 

 COURTESY OF RYAN LASH/TED

TWIN FALLS — Chobani’s CEO presented his “Anti-CEO Playbook” during the annual TED Talk conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, last month.

Hamdi Ulukaya’s TED Talk went live this week in a video online in which he advocates for a different way of doing business. In the Anti-CEO Playbook, he pushes for gratitude, community involvement, responsible actions and accountability.

“Today’s playbook says: Business exists only to maximize profit and make shareholders rich,” Ulukaya said. “I think that’s the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard. The truth is: Business should take care of employees first.”

Ulukaya is the founder and CEO of Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has plants in Twin Falls and New York. TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas in the form of brief talks spanning topics such as science, businesses, technology, entertainment and design.

