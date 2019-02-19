TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and awards banquet March 1 at Stone House & Co, 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. A social hour will start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. The installation of new board members and awards presentations will follow. The cost is $40 per person.
To make reservations, call 208-733-3974 or go to twinfallschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4340.
New members of the board of directors are Scott Corsetti — Chobani Twin Falls vice president of operations, Zach Kelsey — First Federal Savings Bank vice president/regional lending manager/loan officer, Dan Olmstead — Idaho Power Company business and community development advisor, Linda Watkins — Twin Falls School District Education Foundation executive director.
The Curtis T. Eaton Award will go to Snake Harley-Davidson of Twin Falls. Rookies of the Year awards will go to Blue Phoenix Branding and Canyon Springs Chiropractic and Acupuncture.
Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year, as well as agriculture scholarship recipients will be announced at the event.
