TWIN FALLS — Chamber Business Day, presented by Project Mutual Telephone and Idaho Central Credit Union, will be Thursday at the Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive.

The day will kick off with breakfast and the presentation of awards from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will give the keynote address to the business community, sharing perspectives from the legislative session and his first few months as the state’s CEO.

Special awards presentations include:

  • Persons of the Year — Mark and Debra Hansen
  • Lifetime Achievement — Barry Knoblich, Ruth Turner
  • Ambassador Tenure — Robin Stanhope, Clint Carter, Jared VanderKooi

Tickets are $30 per person — available by calling 208-733-3974 or by visiting twinfallschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4649 and logging into your member account.

The Chamber Business Trade Show will be from 4 to 8 p.m. All trade show booths are taken for this year.

Attendees can network and check out the goods and services offered by members.

