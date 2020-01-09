TWIN FALLS — Chain link fencing, houses in industrial zones and temporary building occupations were on the docket Wednesday as the Planning and Zoning Commission continued to work on the city code rewrite.
Twin Falls is rewriting Title 10, the chapter of city code that guides development, with the goals of easing building restrictions and aligning planning practices with Twin Falls’ comprehensive plan.
Planning and Zoning commissioners and staff talked extensively about whether chain link fencing should be allowed as a screening option between residential and commercial or industrial properties. It’s likely that the new code will remove chain link fencing as a screening possibility, in favor of fencing types that completely obscure neighboring properties.
Planning and Zoning staff would also like to clarify the rules regarding new business occupations. New businesses sometimes receive a building inspection before their landscaping or parking lot is complete.
That means properties that have met the requirements for exterior work — but haven’t finished construction as designed — sometimes operate for months without finishing up the exterior parts of their properties.
That has created an awkward situation for city’s Planning and Zoning because the department has no legal ability to kick a business out of an inspected, safe building. At the same time, some businesses are paying the $1,000 deposit that allows them to occupy their building while letting exterior required improvements sit unfinished for months.
“We end up getting put in a really tough spot between the months of November and March (when it’s too cold to put down asphalt),” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said. “Businesses still want to open, but they can’t finish some of those exterior things.”
You have free articles remaining.
The solution could be to amend city code and require businesses to finish their external work before receiving a building inspection.
“It needs to be, ‘If nothing is done, you can’t get in,’” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Danielle Titus said.
Or, the city might establish a better process for temporary certificates of occupancy.
The commission and staff also discussed fixing a contradiction in city code that allows homes in industrial zones as permitted uses.
The city has no intention of taking away rights from homeowners in industrial zones, but would like to change the language describing those properties — they’ve always been grandfathered in, but the code language needs to make clear that industrial zones are not intended to include homes.
Additionally, Planning and Zoning staff would like to clarify portions of the code that require sidewalk improvements.
“If you have a new building, or you’re expanding, and your sidewalk has bumps or heaves in it, you’re probably going to be fixing it,” Spendlove said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.