CEO says Albertsons is preparing for virus restrictions. Here’s what Walmart is doing

BOISE — Albertsons Companies Inc. says it’s getting ready in case coronavirus restrictions are reinstated as infections fueled by the delta variant have soared in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Walmart told employees Friday that it will now start requiring them to wear masks if they work in counties where virus transmission is “substantial” or “high,” as it is in most of Idaho, including Ada and Canyon counties. Customers will be “strongly” encouraged to mask up but won’t be required to.

So far, Albertsons has held off from requiring customers and employees to begin wearing masks again. Signs outside its stores encourage — but don’t require — masks for customers who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We’re starting to talk about it. We will be prepared,” Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, noting that the seven-day average of daily new cases is similar to that of a year ago. “We should not ignore that.”