TWIN FALLS — Alex Castaneda has been recognized for being a part of a 2018 Top 100 Latino Agent Teams Award by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. He is with Blue Lakes Real Estate Co.
Castaneda's team ranked No. 96 on the list for achieving 66 transactions in the 2017 calendar year. The 2018 list was compiled using data from submissions through an open nomination process; applications were verified for accuracy.
Nominations came from every major market in the nation. Most of the agents are much younger than the typical agent, according to National Association of Realtors’ statistics, with the majority being in the 36-to-51 age bracket.
"Hispanics are driving growth in the real estate market at all levels," Daisy Lopez-Cid, NAHREP president, said in a statement. “It’s a privilege for NAHREP to recognize the agents and teams that are making a massive impact in their respective markets and facilitating the dream of home-ownership a reality for thousands of families.”
For information, go to NAHREP.org.
