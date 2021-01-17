Cassia County gold mine operation likely to expand

BURLEY — A gold mining company wants to expand its exploration project in the Black Pine Mountains.

Pilot Gold, a subsidiary of Liberty Gold, has already been doing exploratory drilling since April 2019 in the Black Pine Mountains, located in the southwestern corner of Cassia County near the Utah border. The company has requested approval to expand its operation.

The U.S. Forest Service released a decision in December in support of the expansion. The agency issued a notice Dec. 21 giving the public 45 days to object to the proposal.

The Forest Service has so far said the project will have no significant impact on the environment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pilot’s project expansion would potentially disturb 51 acres. It would include 15 miles of new access roads and 154 new drill pads. The company built 5 miles of access roads during the first phase of exploration in 2019 and constructed 46 drill pads. Pilot found two mineralized zones in 2019 within the old Black Pine mine area.

Mineral exploration of the Black Pines began back in the 1880s, but miners didn’t find a significant gold source until the 1930s and 1940s. According to a Liberty Gold report, the Black Pine Mountains produced 109,000 metric tons of gold from 1949 to 1955 — a metric ton is 35,274 ounces or 2,205 pounds.