WENDELL — The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a career expo and hiring event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wendell High School, 850 E. Main St.
This will give people the chance to connect with local employers who want to meet students, parents, job seekers and the community. Employers will provide general information about their industry, as well as specific information about the skills necessary for different occupations.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resumé. Many employers — such as Glanbia Foods, Blue Fire Wilderness and Bennett Hills Rehabilitation — will be actively recruiting for open positions.
This event is free and open to the public. Stop by and explore today’s current and future career opportunities.
For information, call Carlos at 208-735-2500, ext. 3426, or Jan at 208-735-2500, ext. 3639, or Megan at 208-735-2500, ext. 3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.