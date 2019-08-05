{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls is now home to the first Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Idaho.

The sandwich chain opens in Twin Falls Monday at 334 Cheney Drive W. Twin Fall's Capriotti's will offer order-ahead pickup and third-party delivery services including Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Door Dash.

The new restaurant is owned by Steve Holdeman, a local entrepreneur who has managed restaurants like Arby's, Subway, Pizza Hut and more. Holdeman is also the owner of Sweet Burrito.

Capriotti’s is a chain that was started in Delaware. Planning and Zoning staff and commissioners on Tuesday agreed the location — just north of Canyon Ridge High School and west of O’Reilly Auto Parts — is ideal for commercial development. Commissioner Danielle Dawson was not present at the meeting.

Capriotti’s is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.capriottis.com or call 208-490-8499.

