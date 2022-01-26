Caffeinated dreams: Recent Wendell High grads open coffeehouse

WENDELL — On the wall of Ohana Coffee House there is a sign with a classic quote attributed to Walt Disney:

“If you can dream it, you can do it.”

For Disney lovers Milagros Sandoval and Rylee Cutler, their dream came true with perseverance, a loving family and a supportive community.

“Dreams do come true, honestly,” Sandoval said. “I’ve always wanted to open my own coffee shop and now I opened it with my best friend, that’s the best thing ever.”

Just eight months after graduating from Wendell High School, the girls opened their business at 17 N. Idaho St. in their hometown.

Sandoval and Cutler picked the name Ohana because it means family in Hawaiian and their families played a vital role in helping them get their business off the ground. The term is also used in a well-known quote from the Disney movie “Lilo and Stitch.”

While they were in school, the pair worked at a different coffee shop in town and learned the ins and outs of serving drinks.

During their senior year they took business math, a class that required them to do a project on running a mock business. Sandoval wrote hers about a coffee shop.

“The teacher of that class helped us so much, she always pushed us so much,” Cutler said. “She told us that she could see us actually pursuing it.”

Being a young entrepreneur has been a challenge but the girls have learned when to ask for help and when to take it on themselves.

“Our families have helped out a lot,” Sandoval said.

Cutler’s mom said the families helped the girls acquire the building and complete some of the renovations, but anything directly relating to the business the girls have done on their own.

The building on Idaho Street used to be a veterinarian office and dog groomers.

Sandoval and Cutler had to pick out machinery, beans and flavorings.

“All of it was stressful,” Sandoval said. “I honestly was going into this like ‘This is going to be easy.’ It was not easy. There were so many phone calls.”

So far, their favorite part has been seeing regulars from the shop they worked at previously.

Almost all of the community has rallied around the girls and supported the coffee shop. Teachers from the high school and middle school have stopped by for drinks along with staff from the local Farmers Bank branch.

Not listening to people who thought they couldn’t do it was important, Cutler said.

“We had a bunch of people talk down to us but we just had to push past it,” she said.

Neither of them were scared that running the business together could damage their friendship.

They both have unique strengths, Sandoval said. She handles the business side, including budgeting and ordering product and Cutler is the brains behind everything creative.

“I think it’s been really easy working together,” Sandoval said. “We make a really good team.”

The girls are planning to add more seating and arcade games in the future. They hope that it becomes a hangout for kids in the community.

Ohana Coffee House is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can walk in or use the drive-thru.

They have coffee, flavored Red Bulls, flavored sodas, teas and lemonade.

Sandoval’s favorite drink is the Coral Reef, an energy drink with strawberry, pineapple and coconut.

Cutler’s favorite drink is the Ka-Chow, a Red Bull with strawberry, peach, and pineapple.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0