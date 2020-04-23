Buy Local connects you with local businesses that need help

TWIN FALLS — Local businesses help make the Magic Valley a great place to live, work and shop. As these businesses weather the coronavirus crisis, they need community support more than ever.
Buy Local is a new partnership that connects Times-News and Magicvalley.com readers with the local businesses they want to help through the purchase of gift cards.
The new platform is a one-stop-shop for businesses and customers alike. Buying gift cards through our reliable marketplace gives local businesses a timely boost of much-needed cash.
Customers can use the cards at any time.
The Times-News has the largest audience in south-central Idaho and is providing the listings to local businesses free of charge with the help of sponsors Southern Idaho Economic Development and Business Plus.
“Supporting local businesses and our region’s economy are at the heart of what we do, so we are thrilled to partner with Business Plus and the Times-News on the Buy Local initiative,” SIED Executive Director Connie Stopher said. “Local businesses are the backbone of our region’s success and we know that if our community comes together to support each other, we’ll emerge even stronger than before.”
This week U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, announced the effort “Support Local Gems” which calls for Idahoans to support small businesses Friday through the purchase of gift cards or other services if they are available. With our platform and current Buy Local initiative at the Times-News — plus our incredible partnership with Business Plus and Southern Idaho Economic Development — we are taking this to the next level using our extensive reach to the Magic Valley community directly with their favorite businesses all in one place.
Local, grassroots business support is just what is needed in the current situation, Business Plus Executive Director Rebecca Wildman said.
“Business Plus leaders have been investing in economic opportunities in Southern Idaho for over 30 years,” Wildman said. “We have a great partnership with Southern Idaho Economic Development, the College of Southern Idaho, and our communities, in promoting business growth and economic development. As businesses grow, so does the demand for gas, cars, homes, financial and other services — growth that is a benefit to our entire region.”
Every little bit can help local businesses keep their lights on. S
o head to localbusiness.lee.net/times-news and search for your favorite businesses or peruse the 37 that have already signed up.
