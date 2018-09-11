Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The first Twin Falls Leadership Breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at XrossWay Life Center, 1385 Parkview Drive No. 103.

The event is sponsored by 88.1 The Bridge, Kimberly Nurseries, XrossWay Life Center and Thrivent Financial. The breakfast will feature presentations from three speakers, including Realtor Terry Winkle, Marketing Strategist Amy Schutte and author, business coach and speaker Dennis Mansfield.

“Healthy leaders make great employers and can offer more to their communities. This event will equip existing leaders to do even greater things,” Clint Lutz, business owner and event organizer, said in a statement.

Tickets are $10, which includes a catered breakfast plus presentations, and cost $5 each for people from the same company. To purchase tickets, go to bridgefamily.org.

