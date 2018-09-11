TWIN FALLS — The first Twin Falls Leadership Breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at XrossWay Life Center, 1385 Parkview Drive No. 103.
The event is sponsored by 88.1 The Bridge, Kimberly Nurseries, XrossWay Life Center and Thrivent Financial. The breakfast will feature presentations from three speakers, including Realtor Terry Winkle, Marketing Strategist Amy Schutte and author, business coach and speaker Dennis Mansfield.
“Healthy leaders make great employers and can offer more to their communities. This event will equip existing leaders to do even greater things,” Clint Lutz, business owner and event organizer, said in a statement.
Tickets are $10, which includes a catered breakfast plus presentations, and cost $5 each for people from the same company. To purchase tickets, go to bridgefamily.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.