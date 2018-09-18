BUHL — U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. has signed on Ace Hardware of Buhl as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The business at 707 E. U.S. 30 will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving supplies.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products in Buhl by calling 208-595-1061 or go to uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Buhl-ID-83316/040317/ today.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is also available — a more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live-verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour — day or night. There are no membership fees. Go to uhaul.com to create an online account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.