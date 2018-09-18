Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BUHL — U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. has signed on Ace Hardware of Buhl as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The business at 707 E. U.S. 30 will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products in Buhl by calling 208-595-1061 or go to uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Buhl-ID-83316/040317/ today.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is also available — a more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live-verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour — day or night. There are no membership fees. Go to uhaul.com to create an online account.

