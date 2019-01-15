SPOKANE — Northwest Farm Credit Services has promoted Matt Bruning to senior vice-president of southern Idaho, based in the company’s Twin Falls branch. Bruning was most recently vice president of credit for Idaho. He has also served as assistant vice president of customer solutions for Idaho and had held relationship manager and senior credit officer positions in Twin Falls. Bruning holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and business management from Idaho State University.
Riley Griffin was promoted to vice president of credit, based in the company’s Burley branch. He was most recently relationship manager/VP. Griffin joined NFCS in May 2011 as credit officer trainee and was named relationship manager in November 2011. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota and holds bachelor degrees in economics and mathematics from Brigham Young University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.