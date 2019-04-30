{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Mandy Brown has joined TitleOne in the company's Twin Falls office customer service department. She attended the College of Southern Idaho, then worked elsewhere for eight years in customer service.

Brown is a member of Business Networking International as well as an ambassador for the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the board for the Boys and Girls Club annual benefit. 

