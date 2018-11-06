TWIN FALLS — Bridgeview Lifecare has hired Stephaney Osbourne as director of nurses.
Osbourne has worked in skilled nursing since 2002. She began her career in healthcare as a CNA and has served in many roles including direct care nurse, nurse manager and director of nursing. She enjoys helping improve her residents' quality of life.
