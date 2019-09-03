TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ Kmart is closing.
"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Twin Falls, Idaho,” a Kmart spokesman told the Times-News in an email.
The store was one of two Kmarts still open in Idaho. The Lewiston Kmart is also closing its doors.
Transform Holdco is the parent company of Kmart and Sears, after acquiring the companies in 2018 from the Sears Holding Corporation. The Sears Holding Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the fall of 2018.
Transform Holdco did not release an official list of closures, but according to Layoffs.com, on online message board, the financially beleaguered retailer will be closing about 100 stores nationwide in the next few months. Hundreds of Sears and Kmarts have closed during the past decade.
You have free articles remaining.
The most recent round of closures comes on the heels of an early-August announcement of 26 closures.
Twin Falls already saw its Sears close in the spring of 2018.
Sears and Kmart Public Relations Director Larry Costello said in an email that Kmart won’t shutter its Twin Falls location immediately. A liquidation sale will begin in September and the store will close permanently by mid-December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.