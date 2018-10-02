TWIN FALLS — The Blue Lakes Inn, 952 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., closed for the season Sunday. The owners want to thank all local business partners and patrons for another successful spring/summer.
As in the past, during fall/winter closure, additional improvements and enhancements will be made on the property. Locally owned and operated, the boutique hotel will again serve guests in 2019.
For information, call 208-933-2123 or go to BlueLakesInn.com.
