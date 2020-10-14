Bliss gets broadband: Rural Idahoans getting fast internet thanks to federal emergency funding

BLISS — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home or attend school online.

But working from home and going to class online typically require fast internet connections. In rural south-central Idaho, not everyone has access to broadband. So in a time when high-speed internet has never been more valuable — even essential — some Magic Valley residents have been at an enormous disadvantage.

Thanks to millions of dollars of CARES Act funds — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by Congress in March to avoid a complete collapse of the U.S. economy — more than 40,000 Idahoans will have access to high-speed internet for the first time. As of Wednesday, tiny Bliss has been hooked up with high-speed broadband.

“If we didn’t get a grant for it, it might never had made it here,” Bliss Mayor Chris Pruett said.

Before Bliss unveiled two 125-foot broadband towers this week, the 300-plus residents who had internet, had slow internet. At best they might have been able to download files at 10 megabits per second, but it also depended on where your house was.

“If you lived on the wrong side of the hill you couldn’t get that,” Pruett said.