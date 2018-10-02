TWIN FALLS — Jackie Bland-Olsen has joined TitleOne as the new office administrator in the company’s Twin Falls office. She will focus on customer service and office management in her new role.
Bland-Olsen brings 12 years of customer service experience with her. In addition, she has more than 10 years of experience in the banking and insurance industries.
