TWIN FALLS — Jackie Bland-Olsen has joined TitleOne as the new office administrator in the company’s Twin Falls office. She will focus on customer service and office management in her new role.

Bland-Olsen brings 12 years of customer service experience with her. In addition, she has more than 10 years of experience in the banking and insurance industries.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments