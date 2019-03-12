RUPERT — Matt Bingham of Rupert, who is with the American Soybean Association, has successfully completed Leadership At Its Best, a Syngenta professional development program helping future U.S. agriculture leaders improve their skills to more effectively advocate for American agriculture.
Each year, a diverse class — which includes dozens of farmers, processors and agriculture retailers — attends LAIB to develop skill sets needed to be confident ambassadors of agriculture. LAIB alumni have gone on to become leaders in their organizations, spokespersons for American agriculture and government officials.
This annual training program promotes cross-organizational exchange with various commodity and trade associations. Syngenta is working with the following organizations to provide LAIB participants a robust professional development experience:
- Agricultural Retailers Association
- American Agri-Women
- American Farm Bureau Federation Women
- American Soybean Association
- Independent Professional Seed Association
- National Agricultural Aviation Association
- National Association of Wheat Growers
- National Cotton Council
- National Corn Growers Association
- National Potato Council
- National Sorghum Producers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.