RUPERT — Matt Bingham of Rupert, who is with the American Soybean Association, has successfully completed Leadership At Its Best, a Syngenta professional development program helping future U.S. agriculture leaders improve their skills to more effectively advocate for American agriculture.

Each year, a diverse class — which includes dozens of farmers, processors and agriculture retailers — attends LAIB to develop skill sets needed to be confident ambassadors of agriculture. LAIB alumni have gone on to become leaders in their organizations, spokespersons for American agriculture and government officials.

This annual training program promotes cross-organizational exchange with various commodity and trade associations. Syngenta is working with the following organizations to provide LAIB participants a robust professional development experience:

  • Agricultural Retailers Association
  • American Agri-Women
  • American Farm Bureau Federation Women
  • American Soybean Association
  • Independent Professional Seed Association
  • National Agricultural Aviation Association
  • National Association of Wheat Growers
  • National Cotton Council
  • National Corn Growers Association
  • National Potato Council
  • National Sorghum Producers

