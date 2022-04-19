 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBB Tips

Better Business Bureau outlines “The Great Resignation” and other workplace challenges in 2022

How the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industries

Record-breaking numbers of people are leaving their jobs, particularly low-wage workers. More than 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, a quit rate of 3% across industries.

Compiling research from industry publications and referencing recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, software company Kazoo identified how 10 industries have been impacted by the “Great Resignation.”

A perfect storm of new coronavirus variants like delta and omicron, inadequate workplace protections, indecent pay, and deep cultural shifts in the way Americans think about work have combined to prompt workers to leave their jobs in droves—referred to as the “Great Resignation.” Many workers are rethinking their jobs and pivoting to work that feels more meaningful or offers better benefits or pay.

This massive workers’ action of sorts has already created change on the part of businesses and companies now scrambling to attract people back to the workforce. Wages for low-income workers have seen their sharpest uptick since the 18-month-long Great Recession that started in 2007, and companies are starting to offer large signing bonuses and even free college tuition to their workers. Many of these shifts are unequivocal wins for workers’ rights, leaving many industries to question the sustainability models of low-wage work.

 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP // Getty Images

The workforce is changing at a rapid pace. So much so, that the cultural phenomenon deemed, “The Great Resignation” continues to capture headlines. Employees are more vocal about their dissatisfaction with their working environments, and many have resigned for different reasons. This phenomenon, a phrase coined by Anthony Klotz, a business management professor at Texas A&M University, has taken concerned business owners by surprise – forcing them to scramble for solutions to their staffing needs.

In 2021, 3.9 million employees were resigning per month on average, and this trend is predicted to continue into 2022, as 4.4 million employees resigned in February alone – a slight increase from the previous month.

In addition to having expectations of a hybrid or work-from-home option, workers now expect a certain level of fairness and equality from their employers. They want to feel valued and appreciated, and don’t want to sacrifice their personal lives for their jobs. The current climate has forced many business owners to reevaluate their workplace culture and adapt in order to retain their best employees.

While these changes may cause feelings of uncertainty, it also presents opportunities for employers and job seekers. Below, Better Business Bureau reviews some of the workplace trends predicted to be the most prominent in 2022.

Hybrid work models are still preferred by employees

The workplace changes initiated by the pandemic have many people looking for jobs that offer a better work-life balance. In particular, they are gravitating towards hybrid work models, where they can flex between working at home and in the office. In fact, not only do 83% of workers prefer a hybrid work model, but 63% of high-growth companies have already adopted a hybrid workforce model.

Establishing trust with your employee to fulfill their responsibilities is not only empowering but also sets a higher standard of accountability. Guiding your employee to set attainable goals and establishing performance measures such as OKR’s (Objectives and Key Results) or KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) can significantly help your operation move forward in a hybrid setting.

A heightened push for automation

Automation has been used to increase productivity over the last few decades, and in the wake of the pandemic, it is being implemented even further. 88% of small businesses say automation allows them to compete with larger companies by enabling them to move faster, reduce errors and offer better customer support. Businesses facing staffing shortages can especially benefit from automation, which allows them to maintain a similar work output with fewer employees.

With more tasks being automated, employees can shift their focus to a variety of projects, and even obtain new skills sets to perform more challenging work.

Investing in employees

Every company should strive to have enthusiastic and motivated employees. Demonstrating a commitment to employee growth and success builds loyalty. 94% of employees said they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. Not only will they actively work to improve business operations, but they will become trusted advocates.

Setting up a growth plan, providing funds for courses or certifications inside and outside of their role, mentorships programs, personal development assessments, and inviting guest speakers are all affordable and creative ways to invest in your employees.

For more highlights from the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, visit BBBMarketplaceTrust.org/RiskReport.

Go to BBB.org/ScamTracker to report a scam and learn more about other risky scams on BBB.org/ScamTips.

