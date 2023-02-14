Now more than ever, customers are being very careful who they choose to do business with. What gives your business a competitive edge? How do you increase your exposure, establish trust, and stand out against your competitors?

Whether you are an established business, or just getting a running start, here are a slate of action items to help build your competitive edge.

1. Increase visibility

Maximizing online visibility is critical for small businesses. Listing your business in online directories can be a catalyst for a growing customer base. BBB’s online Business Profiles provide a one-stop resource for consumers wanting to learn more about your business.

2. Use social media to establish trust

Brand experts tell us that customers look online to find information about your business. Give your customers a reason to get vocal about your products and services. If your business is BBB Accredited, remind your social media following of the commitment you made to operate honestly and ethically. Share how you’ve fostered trust in your organization and then encourage followers to recommend your business.

3. Stand out from the pack

The BBB Seal is the most powerful symbol for communicating your commitment to trust and integrity. The BBB Seal is only accessible to businesses that meet the standards for BBB Accreditation. This familiar symbol can put consumers at ease, helping you build a trustworthy customer base.

4. Don’t just read your reviews – respond to them

In today’s marketplace, online reviews are one of the most crucial components of operating a successful business. A key differentiator in giving your business a competitive edge is making sure you respond to customer reviews. Your BBB Business Profile gives you the opportunity to respond to your customers but be sure to also make a point of responding on any other platform that allows it. Regardless of whether the reviews of your business are good or bad, responding to customer feedback should be a top priority.

5. Reacquaint yourself with BBB benefits

Accredited Businesses have access to exclusive benefits. These benefits are designed to give your business a boost with easy and more affordable access to events and webinars, an exclusive suite of digital tools for your business, dispute resolution services, and so much more.

6. Get your team on the trust bandwagon

Did you know companies that establish a high trust culture are twice as likely to also be high performing revenue organizations? Tell your company how you are building a culture of trust. Do your employees know they’re working for a BBB Accredited Business? Tell your team why your BBB Accreditation is important, how it aligns with your values, and what it means for your company culture.

7. Receive recognition for your ethical business practices

This could be the year to submit your first (second? third?) application to the Torch Awards, BBB’s annual celebration of businesses knocking it out of the park. Applications open later in the year, but check with your local BBB and start thinking about how your organization rises to the occasion when it comes to character, culture, customers and community.

Better Business Bureau is committed to providing the most relevant, up-to-date information to help your business. For more business tips, visit BBB.org.