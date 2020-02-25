BBB: Wedding planning tips

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Make sure you’re also getting referrals by talking to other couples about their experiences. Since most services and merchandise must be purchased or ordered months in advance, you want to deal with well-established and financially stable businesses (that will still be around when your wedding day approaches). Don’t just hire the least expensive company. Wedding vendors often know the reputations of other vendors and can offer great referrals. For example, if you find a perfect photographer to work with, they can likely recommend a great baker for your cake or boutique for you dress. Take those recommendations and cross reference them with reviews and complaints at bbb.org.

3. Review samples of the service provider’s work before booking. For example, attend performances of the band or DJ at another event. Check vendors’ social media accounts to see recent wedding photos and videos. Sample menu items (if possible) and check out display flower arrangements (or photo portfolios). Like scouring reviews and asking for referrals, checking vendors’ work is one more safeguard to ensure you don’t encounter any unwanted surprised on your special day.

4. Find out what the company’s return policy is and ask for it in writing. If you end up with 200 lanterns you never used, can you return them? If you didn’t eat with those tiny cocktail forks, can you get a refund?