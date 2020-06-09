BBB: We all need to do our part to keep a safe shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No shoes, no shirt, no service. We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

Those are signs we have all seen in businesses. We likely don’t give a second thought to those popular adages anymore. But the new signs, the pandemic-related signs asking customers to wear masks in certain businesses and adhere to social distancing rules, those are new signs to us. The way customers are responding to those new signs and suggestions varies.

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted us all in different ways. While there are endless stories of businesses stepping up to help their communities in new ways, there are unfortunate stories of both businesses and consumers behaving badly during these chaotic times. At Better Business Bureau, our core value is helping create a marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other.

That trust is more important today than it has ever been in BBB’s more than 100-year history. Here at BBB, we work hard to connect our businesses to resources they can trust and in turn implement to build trust.

As businesses are working hard to reopen, they are doing so with customer and staff safety in mind.