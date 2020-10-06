BBB: Watch out for political scams

Few groups keep up with current events quite as well as scammers. This election season serves as another reminder of their attentiveness.

As expected, the current news cycle is filled with political updates and projections leading into Election Day on Nov. 3. Posing as pollsters, campaign volunteers and sometimes even candidates, consumers should count on con artists injecting themselves into the conversation.

Unsurprisingly, the most likely tactic they employ directly connects to your wallet. Scammers claiming to represent causes that support veterans, healthcare reform and other topical issues have already begun their fraudulent fundraising efforts over the phone. If you receive a call from someone pushing you to make an immediate financial contribution this fall, you’re right to question their intentions.

The same goes for any pollsters that reach out for your thoughts on the upcoming election. The questions you may be approached with — either online, in-person or over the phone — will seem legitimate until you’re informed you’ll be receiving a reward for participating. Claiming that “reward” requires your credit card number to cover any taxes and shipping costs.