BBB: Watch out for job scams

Amazon’s new fulfillment center is slated to bring 2,000 jobs to southwest Idaho. With Idaho’s unemployment rate at 6.1%, up from 4.2% in August, these new job opportunities have garnered a lot of interest across the Gem State.
Many people are expected to hop online and apply. But job seekers be warned — con artists are notorious for posing as legitimate companies posting fraudulent job opportunities on third party sites. Employment-related scams rank as the riskiest tactic used by con artists, according to a BBB study that measures exposure, susceptibility, and monetary loss. Making matters worse, Amazon is by far the most impersonated employer.
Employment scams most commonly operate by leading job applicants to believe they are applying for or have just been hired to begin a promising new job. The reality is that those job seekers are being scammed out of money or valuable personal information.
The company behind the “hiring” often charges upfront costs for training or expensive equipment. In some cases, scammers will “accidentally” overpay their victims using a fake check. They then ask that the check be deposited and that the difference get wired back. These schemes often lead to monetary losses that, in some cases, can exceed thousands of dollars.
This is especially troublesome because nearly three-quarters of those who lose money to employment scams are already in financial crisis and do not have enough income to cover their monthly bills.
When looking for your next career move, Better Business Bureau recommends keeping these tips in mind:
- Some positions are more likely to be scams. Roughly 65% of fake job offers were related to becoming a “warehouse redistribution coordinator,” or a similar position involving the reshipment of packages. Be wary of work-from-home and secret shopper positions. Positions that don’t require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads.
- Don’t rely on third party job sites. If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company’s job page to see if the position is actually available or as advertised. “All positions for the Nampa fulfillment center are posted on Amazon branded job sites such as amazon.com/apply and amazondelivers.jobs,” says Amazon spokesperson Anne Laughlin.
- Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but beware of offers made too quickly or without an interview. Do your research before sharing personal information (Social Security numbers, direct deposit information, date of birth, address, etc.) If that information lands in the wrong hands, it could lead to identity theft.
Find more resources to protect your money and identity at bbb.org.
Rebecca Barr is a marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific based in Boise.
