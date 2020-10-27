BBB: Watch out for job scams

Amazon’s new fulfillment center is slated to bring 2,000 jobs to southwest Idaho. With Idaho’s unemployment rate at 6.1%, up from 4.2% in August, these new job opportunities have garnered a lot of interest across the Gem State.

Many people are expected to hop online and apply. But job seekers be warned — con artists are notorious for posing as legitimate companies posting fraudulent job opportunities on third party sites. Employment-related scams rank as the riskiest tactic used by con artists, according to a BBB study that measures exposure, susceptibility, and monetary loss. Making matters worse, Amazon is by far the most impersonated employer.

Employment scams most commonly operate by leading job applicants to believe they are applying for or have just been hired to begin a promising new job. The reality is that those job seekers are being scammed out of money or valuable personal information.

The company behind the “hiring” often charges upfront costs for training or expensive equipment. In some cases, scammers will “accidentally” overpay their victims using a fake check. They then ask that the check be deposited and that the difference get wired back. These schemes often lead to monetary losses that, in some cases, can exceed thousands of dollars.