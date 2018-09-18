Cooler temperatures are on the way, but it isn’t just falling leaves and sweater weather ushering in. There’s also flu and cold season to consider. Seniors and children are especially susceptible to getting ill this time of year.
While there are free health care screenings that aim to help people of all ages, there are also so-called “low-cost health screenings” that aim to scam. These health screenings can come in the form of a letter in the mail, online pop-up ad or even at a senior community event.
Screenings are mostly an affordable way to stay on top of your health, and most providers are legitimate, but your Better Business Bureau has been hearing about health insurance scammers who use them as bait to steal sensitive personal information from unsuspecting victims.
There are multiple versions of this scheme. In one scenario you receive a letter or pamphlet in the mail letting you know you can get multiple health screening at one low price. Seniors pay the fee and receive the tests, but in many cases, the screenings are unnecessary, performed incorrectly, or there’s no follow-up with the patient.
Another version of this scam includes pop-up health screenings at events or senior living facilities. The patient shows up for their free health screening, and the representative asks you to fill out a sign-in sheet. This sheet asks for standard information, such as your name. But it also requests sensitive information, such as your Medicare or Social Security number. In some versions, “health company reps” claim that your health plan will cover the cost and send you the results. All you need to do is provide your ID and plan information.
Don’t fall for it! Scammers may go through the motions of the free health screening — such as taking your blood pressure or cholesterol levels — only to use your personal information later. Health insurance scammers can use this information to bill your insurance for thousands of dollars’ worth of tests, gain access to your personal genetic information, or simply to steal your identity.
To protect yourself from these types of scam, BBB recommends the following:
- Guard your personal information carefully. Never give your medical insurance ID number, Social Security number or banking information to strangers.
- It is illegal to accept anything of value in exchange for medical services. Never trade personal information for “free” tests.
- Don’t consent to lab tests without direct orders from your doctor. Protect yourself and your health insurance benefits.
- Keep a close eye on correspondence from your medical insurance provider. Inform your provider right away if you notice any unauthorized changes or charges.
If you’ve fallen victim to this type of health insurance scam, you can help others avoid being scammed by filing a report with BBB.org/ScamTracker. Learn more about other scams and how to avoid them at BBB.org/scamtips.
