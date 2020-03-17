BBB: Voicemail cloning

A voicemail that might cost you your job or thousands of dollars? Unbelievable, right? It’s one of the latest tactics con artists can use to trick you into handing over your company’s or your own money.

In the fast-paced world of scam-dom, it’s no surprise any more that bad guys can easily make email or text messages that appear to come from anywhere — from your boss’s account or office account. But now the tricks are substantially harder to detect with voicemails coming into play. New voice-mimicking software is now being used to create convincing voicemail messages. Yeah, that’s scary.

This is how Better Business Bureau has seen this work so far: A voicemail comes from your boss instructing you to wire thousands of dollars to a vendor for a rush project. The request is out of the blue. But it is the boss, his or her voice, so you make the transfer.

Later when you see the boss and confirm you sent the payment, your manager has no idea what you are talking about! It turns out that the message was fake. Scammers use new technology to mimic your boss’s voice and create the recording. This “voice cloning” technology has recently advanced to the place where anyone with the right software can clone a voice from a very small audio sample.