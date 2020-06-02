BBB: Understanding ‘right to work refusals’ as states begins reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While things are far from business as usual, we are seeing businesses start to reopen across the state of Idaho. We understand that small businesses are hurting the most amid COVID-19 and, therefore, are among the organizations most eager to open their doors and start transacting.

But we also know safety is the top priority, both for employees and customers.

And though being out of work is never ideal, changes under the CARES Act have resulted in many workers making more money on unemployment than they were at their jobs. Therefore, going back to work might not seem attractive — at least not until things are more “normal.”

With our ears to the ground, BBB has been listening to the concerns of these small business owners. One question we keep hearing is, “What do I do if my employee does not want to come back to work because they are making more money on unemployment?”

This is an issue many are bracing for, and as an employer, there is an action you can take.

Federal law requires those on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic return to work when called back. Failure to do so when work is available could be considered a “refusal of work” and potentially disqualifies the claimant from continuing to receive unemployment insurance benefits.