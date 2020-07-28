BBB: Twitter hack a reminder to take cyber security seriously

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, hackers took over several high-profile Twitter accounts. Tweets coming from high-profile people like Elon Musk, Kanye West and Barack Obama promised followers they would double their money if they sent Bitcoin within 30 minutes, all in the name of giving back to their community. Sounds like a good deal, right?

It turns out hackers were able to scam people out of $100,0000 in just three hours with this con. The fact these fraudulent tweets came from legitimate, verified accounts was perplexing and robbed many out of their hard-earned money.

Twitter has since reported that this was a sophisticated case of social engineering, where scammers were able to trick Twitter employees into gaining privileged access. This is especially important to raise awareness about right now because so many of us are working from home, where our guards may be down as we rely heavily on technology to communicate.

According to a report from Arkrose Lab, a fraud prevention platform, cyber fraud rose 20% in the first quarter of 2020, showing the effects of COVID-19 is having on the digital world.

As our “new normal” continues and businesses pivot their plans, Better Business Bureau is seeing many relying on technology and wanting to increase their digital presence, which makes cybersecurity a priority.