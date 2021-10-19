BBB Tips: Think twice before you think pink

The color pink has been associated with Susan G. Komen for the Cure, a BBB Accredited Charity, since the organization’s inception in 1982. Three years later, October was deemed Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Then in 1992, Self magazine’s editor-in-chief created a pink ribbon and enlisted several cosmetics companies to help distribute them in promotion of their second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month publication.

Now, pink ribbons are synonymous with breast cancer. Each fall, packaging labels and websites turn pink to encourage sales and generate donations.

There are certainly upsides to the increased prominence of pink ribbons, especially since roughly 13% of women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Increased awareness of the disease has helped direct billions of dollars to breast cancer research. Those funds have led to the development of early detection methods that have raised the annual number of new breast cancer cases reported and decreased overall death rates.

So, why is Better Business Bureau talking about breast cancer? We’re here to help you understand where your money is going. A well-executed cause-related marketing campaign should have all the details tied up in a pretty bow, leaving little question as to the impact your purchase will have.