BBB Tips: How to instill wellness in your office culture

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month. Since workplaces are where most of our time and energy are spent, employers have a huge responsibility when it comes to their employee’s health.

The extended isolation and uncertainty many of us experienced during the past 20-plus months has intensified mental health concerns across the nation. About 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during January 2021 — up 30% from two years ago. That means nearly half of the U.S. population is struggling with mental illness.

People conceal mental health issues for a variety of reasons. The common reasons include:

Fear: They’re afraid of what may arise once they begin seeing a medical professional.

Denial: They ignore it thinking the issue will resolve on its own.

Job aecurity: They’re worried their employer will react with punitive or dismissive actions, rather than understanding and support.

Cost: Treatment is expensive, or they don’t know where to access affordable care.

Lack of awareness: They’re unaware they’re experiencing negative mental health symptoms.

Caring about the overall well-being of your employees not only demonstrates your integrity as a business owner, but it also benefits your bottom line. Research shows that nearly 86% of employees treated for depression reported increased productivity and improved work performance. To add even further perspective, the World Health Organization estimates depression and anxiety disorders costs the global economy $1 trillion per year in lost productivity.

Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to help small businesses successfully instill a positive mental health culture for their team:

Proactive RemindersEmployees often aren’t aware when mental health benefits are available through their employer. And even when they are, individuals often need encouragement to take that first step. Whether extra coverage is included in their general health plan, or your office offers a confidential service that connects them to free/affordable therapists — send proactive reminders. A suggestion would be to send monthly self-care tips that highlight benefits available to employees.

Train your

management teamEquip office leaders with knowledge and training to help them navigate sensitive conversations. Encourage them to always ask their direct reports about morale and overall well-being. Building trust takes time, but the ultimate goal is for employees to feel comfortable enough to ask for help.

Work/life balanceProvide flexibility for employees to help manage and balance their time. Working long hours is often counterproductive. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance produces higher levels of efficiency, productivity, and motivation because it minimizes burnout. Be understanding of everyone’s personal situation and attempt to accommodate those needs. Offer flextime, hybrid work from home models, or even the 4/10 work schedule. Allowing employees to take a personal/mental health day or afternoon off occasionally, goes a long way.

Activities that

promote self careOften people don’t practice acts of self-care because they don’t have time, or they don’t know where to start. Offer guided meditation sessions, quarterly massage days, yoga classes, team outings, and anything else that encourages people to take the time to nurture their wellbeing. Helping your employees build those habits will significantly improve morale and comradery.

