BBB tips for renting a car in the middle of a shortage

Research and compare companies. Before booking a car rental, look up the company on BBB.org to get a sense of how they operate. You can check to see if there are any major consumer alerts, low business ratings, or patterns of complaints. Most importantly, you can get a feel for how the business responds to any of those complaints. Are they flexible? Or do they stick to a strict policy? How responsive are they?

Consider location. Renting from an airport-based rental facility may be more expensive than an off-airport location. Also, many rentals have an extra drop-off fee if you are returning the vehicle to a different location than where you picked it up.

Go straight to the source. Third-party travel apps scan internet deals for you. Once you find a deal you like, check directly with the rental agency and investigate what the price difference will be. It may be better to pay a little more than taking on any added risk.

Think outside of the box. There are few options most people wouldn’t look to for renting a car. Local dealerships offer rentals to customers looking to buy their next vehicle. Think of it as an extended test drive. You can also leverage your Costco membership, or even check with home improvement stores as a last resort.