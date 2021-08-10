BBB tips for hiring a roofing company during supply chain disruptions

Rushing to connect with a roofer or settling for whichever business is most affordable is not the recommended approach for such a big investment. Separating trustworthy roofers from ones who may be less-than-legitimate could end up saving you more in the long run and reduce the amount of time spent on that project.

Here’s how to take on your search for the right roofer:

Come with the right questions. Ask the roofing company how supply chain disruptions, and maybe labor issues, are impacting their operations. Find out if prices offered today may increase down the road should materials become scarce. The same goes with timelines. Is there a chance the job could stretch longer should supplies run out? If so, how long are the delays?

Know the ins and outs of what needs to be done. Try to stay as informed as possible on what your roofing project will entail. Are you expecting some repair work or a full replacement? In either instance, do you how the roofing company plans to complete those jobs? Make sure your expectations are reflected in any contract you sign.