BBB Tips for booking a short-term vacation rental

Trips have never been more popular. This is the first summer since social distancing kept most of us at home, and seemingly everyone is ready for a vacation. With travel demand surging, customers booking getaways are encountering limited options and rising prices.

“We’re seeing the biggest travel rebound in nearly a century. We’re already back to 2019 levels,” said Brian Chesky, CEO of AirBnB, in a recent interview with CNBC. Chesky also noted major changes in consumer behavior based on the 2021 AirBnB Report on Travel & Living.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, business travel dominated the industry. However, as workstyles become increasingly remote, family travel is the new powerhouse. Families are interested in vacations that are more flexible, longer, and include destinations that aren’t major cities.

No matter the demographic, mostly everyone is planning to travel. In fact, over 70% of the U.S. population is booking a vacation this summer. While most major booking sites consistently update their platforms to protect consumers against fraud, there will always be a handful of misleading listings.

Whether it’s a last-minute getaway or a trip planned well in advance, Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips for booking short-term vacation rentals.