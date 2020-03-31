BBB: The perfect storm for scams

Social distancing and isolation are good health practices to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but it may be helping scammers. Research from the Better Business Bureau, along with other organizations, has found that people are more likely to lose money to a scam when they are socially or physically isolated from others and are actively engaging online during uncertain times.

“According to our research, social isolation is a key risk factor for susceptibility to scams, as is financial vulnerability,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, BBB’s foundation that conducted the research. “Add increased time spent online, and coronavirus concerns has created the ‘perfect storm’ for scammers because all three of these factors have increased dramatically.”

As brick-and-mortar businesses in Idaho close or curtail services and the financial markets experience a high level of volatility, many of us are left to wonder if we will have a job or a quick way to provide for our loved ones. As people turn to the internet seeking new or temporary employment, they can be putting themselves at risk of being scammed without even knowing it. BBB ranked employment scams the riskiest scam of 2019, making up 9.3 percent of all scams reported and a median dollar loss of $1,500.