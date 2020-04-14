BBB: The loan lowdown: Tips for getting the money your business needs today

You do not need to put up collateral for a PPP loan, and you will not have to pay the government or your lender any fees associated with the loan. Under the PPP loan, small businesses can borrow up to two and a half times their average monthly payroll from the previous year. Businesses with less than 500 employees per location are eligible to apply.

The SBA has indicated that loan funds are available through PPP until June 30, 2020. Hurry to apply as lenders began processing PPP loan applications on April 3, and money is distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The other loan you’ve been hearing about is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). While disaster loans, also a product of the SBA, are not forgiven, there is good news for businesses. A new provision has been added to EIDLs to allow businesses to get a $10,000 advance if they are struggling financially. This $10,000 grant money does not need to be paid back. Businesses can receive the grant in a few days.

Small business can apply for more EIDL funding — up to $2 million that can be used to “provide working capital for expenses such as fixed debt and payroll costs,” according to the SBA.