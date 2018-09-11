It’s a fact that fewer and fewer people are using checks. So, you would assume that means fake check scams are dwindling.
Unfortunately, a report on fake check fraud conducted by Better Business Bureau found that not to be the case. The report found that this type of scam is increasing. In fact, in the past three years, fake check fraud has doubled.
Fake checks are used in a variety of frauds, from employment scams to prize and sweepstakes fraud. In all cases, victims deposit the check and send money back to scammers.
An Owyhee County woman reports she lost $245 to a fake check scam in July. The woman was hired to do reviews for a mystery shopping company. Unfortunately for her, she was tricked out of her own money when they sent her a fake check. One of the best ways to stop this problem is through education.
The investigative study found that scammers often succeed because consumers don’t realize:
1. Crediting a bank account does not mean the cashed check is valid.
Federal banking rules require that when a check is deposited in an account, the bank must make the funds available within a day or two. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the check is good. A week or so later, if the check bounces, the bank will want the money back. Consumers, not the fraudsters, will be on the hook for the funds.
2. Cashier’s checks and postal money orders can be forged.
A cashier’s check is a check guaranteed by a bank, drawn on the bank’s funds and signed by a cashier. If a person deposits a cashier’s check, the person’s bank must credit the account by the next day. The same is true for postal money orders. Scammers like to use cashier’s checks and postal money orders because many people don’t realize they can be forged.
Fake checks were involved in 7 percent of all complaints filed with BBB’s Scam Tracker. The number of complaints received by the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel database and the Internet Fraud Complaint Center more than doubled between 2014 and 2017.
Based on complaint data trends, the study suggests that there may be over 500,000 victims of counterfeit checks in 2017. To learn more about this growing scheme, read the full study at us.bbb.org/fakecheckstudy.
