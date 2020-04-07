BBB: Stimulus scams

As job loss continues to rise with the spread of the new coronavirus, people are looking to the passing of the stimulus bill to bring some relief. The United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced that the distribution of economic impact payments will begin soon.
Individual taxpayers can expect up to $1,200 from the government thanks to the stimulus bill. Couples may receive $2,400 plus $500 per child. How much you get will be based on how much you make, which will be determined by your 2019 or 2018 tax returns. BBB’s tip is always to file your taxes early to prevent information breaches and especially now, so the IRS has your most current information.
Unfortunately, this news will lead to the increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information and claiming you need to provide it to receive the benefits. BBB is warning everyone not to give out any information to these fake communications, as these checks are being sent out automatically, according to the IRS.
Seniors are especially vulnerable to these kinds of scams. As many of us are social distancing, it is imperative during this time to check on elderly neighbors and others who may need help, to be sure they are made aware of the most recent scams relevant to the coronavirus crisis.
The Better Business Bureau has some recommendations to make sure you know the correct information so you can be informed and understand how untrustworthy people may get your information. First, no payment or personal data is required to receive a recovery check.
The IRS has your tax information and will mail the check directly to you or use the direct deposit information they have on file from your tax return.
If you receive Social Security and typically do not file a tax return, you will no longer need to file a simple tax return or any other paperwork to receive the stimulus. You will automatically get the payment. The IRS will use your tax return for your address and to calculate and send payments. If you filed in 2019, that information will be used. If you have not filed your 2019 return yet, 2018 filing information will be used.
Something to be very clear on: No one will call or email you from the government regarding your check. If you get a text, phone call or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond. For more information on this topic, you can visit bbb.org or go directly to irs.gov, which has all the most recent information on these economic impact payments.
Jeremy Johnson is the eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.
