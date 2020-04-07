BBB: Stimulus scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As job loss continues to rise with the spread of the new coronavirus, people are looking to the passing of the stimulus bill to bring some relief. The United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced that the distribution of economic impact payments will begin soon.

Individual taxpayers can expect up to $1,200 from the government thanks to the stimulus bill. Couples may receive $2,400 plus $500 per child. How much you get will be based on how much you make, which will be determined by your 2019 or 2018 tax returns. BBB’s tip is always to file your taxes early to prevent information breaches and especially now, so the IRS has your most current information.

Unfortunately, this news will lead to the increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information and claiming you need to provide it to receive the benefits. BBB is warning everyone not to give out any information to these fake communications, as these checks are being sent out automatically, according to the IRS.

Seniors are especially vulnerable to these kinds of scams. As many of us are social distancing, it is imperative during this time to check on elderly neighbors and others who may need help, to be sure they are made aware of the most recent scams relevant to the coronavirus crisis.