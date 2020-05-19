BBB: Sharp uptick in price gouging reports

In Idaho there now is legal recourse that can be taken against those who price gouge. Because of as state of emergency was declared, “ selling “fuel or food, pharmaceuticals, or water for human consumption at an exorbitant or excessive price” (based on a comparison of prices immediately before and after the declaration). A business can be charged as an unfair trade practice; subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

But it’s not just grocery stores that are being accused or price gouging. While grocers are of course in the top five categories, the other places where consumers report seeing price gouging are:

Online retailers

TV providers

Plumbers

New car dealers

It’s important to note that as more local grocery stores and brick-and-mortar retailers start to require masks before entering, consumers will need to be on high alert as they look to purchase the appropriate PPE. BBB does anticipate there will be masks marked well above shelf-value and that proper gear might be hard to find. We enourage consumers to do their research on pricing, vet the supplier is legit before ordering and always check for complaints on bbb.org.