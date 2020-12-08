BBB: Season of giving

“Ding, dong, ding dong! Christmas bells are ringing!”

It’s not the holidays if there isn’t snow in the forecast and a red kettle greeting you at a store entrance. The bells that famously accompany those kettles have had to ring a little louder this year.

Fewer in-store shoppers mean less money gifted to charities like the Salvation Army. Nonprofits that rely on consumer contributions are having to work harder than ever to keep their donations coming.

After all, the holiday season isn’t just for gift giving. This is a time when many of us look to support members of our community via a charitable gift. With everyone socially distant right now, reminders to make those contributions have been a little harder to come by.

The pandemic forced tens of thousands of charities, nonprofits and other organizations to cancel or postpone many of their other primary fundraising efforts. They need our help now more than ever.

While it may be easy to identify an organization that needs your help, making sure the charity you choose is trustworthy should be a high priority prior to giving. Holiday donations make a real impact, so it’s critical donors’ hard-earned dollars go to groups that operate ethically.