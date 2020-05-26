BBB: Scammers cash out using your ID to file for unemployment

In many of these cases, the victims were still employed when they were alerted to the fact that someone filed an unemployment claim on their behalf. Some also reported they were not aware of the issue until they were contacted by their employer’s human resources department.

The Secret Service and consumer protection agencies, including BBB, are warning other states to be on high alert as this scam can be difficult to spot right away. So far, Washington has taken the biggest hit.

Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific has consumer tips for safeguarding information:

Reach out to human resources. If you’re employed and feel a fraudulent unemployment claim has been made on your behalf, reach out to your HR representative as quickly as possible. They can help prevent funds from processing under your name or provide direction if a claim has already been paid out.

Contact your state’s employment department. Fraudulent unemployment claims need to be reported directly to the office responsible for processing payments. Be prepared to provide information including your name, Social Security number and address. Give that information out only after you have confirmed that the link is secure, and the site is correct.