BBB: Scam COVID contact tracers

It’s alarming to imagine a call stating you have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone who receives such an alert would understandably provide the caller with whatever information they requested if it meant preserving their health. But what if you just gave your personal information to a stranger, not a health official? It’s happening, and it’s making work harder for those actually trying to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Better Business Bureau is seeing this play out by way of unsolicited texts, emails, or social media messages. The notification explains that you came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The message instructs you to self-isolate and provides a link for more information. Alarmed, you are tempted to click and get more details. But don’t fall for it! These links can contain malware that download directly to your device.

Another version of this involves a robocall claiming to be part of “contact and tracing efforts.” Again, the call informs you that you’ve been exposed. After electing to speak to a representative, the “contact tracer” asks you to verify personal information. While contact tracers usually do reach out by phone, be sure to hang up if the caller doesn’t meet the guidelines described below.

How to tell if it’s a real contact tracer