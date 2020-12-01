BBB: Retailers adjust to online demand

The marketplace’s future has always expected to look increasingly online. Present circumstances just accelerated the timeline.

As a result of the pandemic, a growing number of small business owners are adopting more virtual resources to boost their company’s online presence. And with good reason. That’s where customers are now and will be going forward.

E-retail sales surged to $3.5 trillion in 2019 after more than 1.9 billion consumers purchased a product or service online last year. By 2023, projections show e-retail purchases will make up 22% of all retail sales worldwide, up from 14% in 2019. Those same reports show that, in 20 years, 95% of all purchases will occur online.

Consumer behavior has followed a similar pace. This year alone, BBB.org experienced a 383% increase in searches for online retailers. Shoppers aren’t just purchasing more products online right now; they’re also doing their homework.

For small businesses, that should be welcome news. When consumers research their options before making a purchase, it’s an opportunity for you to differentiate yourself from the competition. That’s assuming your business’s online reputation, customer communication channels and trust levels are where you want them to be.