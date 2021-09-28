BBB provides guidance for small businesses amidst mask mandates and vaccine requirements

Highly contagious COVID-19 variants have proven to be major curveballs for the general public, and especially for business owners, as the Centers for Disease Control guidelines continue to shift. Stances on mask mandates and vaccination requirements vary across the country. So where does that leave business owners?

Verifying that a customer has been vaccinated is not an easy endeavor. Businesses may ask to see a patron’s vaccination card, or a photo of it, but that act comes with complications. For one, vaccination cards are easy to forge, and some individuals are opting to fake it rather than get the shot. Plus, many aren’t comfortable carrying around their cards in a pocket or a purse from place to place.

Those issues have increased interest in vaccine passports — apps that can verify a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. Some states, counties, and cities have already gone forward with the development of that technology, but other areas are more reluctant to introduce it due to the types of medical information it shares.