BBB: Protecting your credit

Personal finances are an especially sensitive source of anxiety right now. The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is causing understandable concern for Idaho households needing to cover basic monthly expenses, including upcoming debt payments. As worries mount, unfortunately, so can the risk of inflicting long-term damage to your credit score.

Now more than ever, it is more important for consumers to know their options and take the steps available for managing their debt. Lenders are continually creating additional opportunities to help borrowers experiencing financial difficulties right now. Many are offering forbearance, loan extensions, a reduction in interest rates or other forms of flexibility.

Going forward with one of these repayment options should be done only if the appropriate precautions are taken. For one, make sure to secure written documentation of any arrangement worked out with your financial institution. Confirm that those repayment efforts are reflected in your credit reports, too. Monitoring those reports can be done for free through each of the three major credit bureaus.

Managing debt safely and fairly should be a priority for every consumer, especially right now. Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific recommends these tips for protecting your credit during an anxious time: